Road mishap in Anantapur's Sattarupalle claims eight lives

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Eight people died and eight others were injured in a ghastly road mishap at Sattarupalle in Penugonda mandal of Anantapur district on Friday morning.

A group of YSRC party sympathizers from Lakkasanipalle and L Thimmapuram villages of Roddam mandal were on their way to Anantapur town to attend the marriage of Hindupur Parliament constituency YSRCP party incharge Shankar Narayan’s son when the mishap occurred.

The mini-truck they were traveling in collided with another mini-truck coming in the opposite direction carrying raw-banana load and the vehicle flipped over. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle was trying to avert a collision with a two-wheeler but instead collided with another mini-truck.

Six people died on the spot with head injuries and two others succumbed while on their way to the hospital. Eight more people were seriously injured. Alerted of the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Penugonda government hospital. With the condition of the four people turning critical, they were shifted to a hospital in Bangalore.

The deceased were identified as T Ravindra Reddy (50), G Gopal Reddy (65) of Lakkasanipalle, K Venkateswarlu (70), K Venkatappa (50), B Anjaneyulu (38) and Anji (40).

K Narayanappa (56) of L Thimmapuram village died on the way to the hospital in Bangalore. P Bheemappa (60) of the same village died on the way to Government Hospital in Anantapur.

The critically injured who were shifted to Bangalore include P Bhavaiah, M Nagaraju, Ramanjaneyulu, Kondappa. Penugonda Sub Inspector K Janardhan registered a case and took up the investigation.