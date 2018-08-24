Home States Andhra Pradesh

Small firms to get incentives in 70 days, big ones in 110 days   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at promoting industries in the State, the Department of Industries has automated the process of sanctioning incentives once the investors make claim for the same.

Commissioner of Industries Siddharth Jain said that micro small and medium enterprises would be sanctioned incentives at the district level within 70 days and large and mega-industries will get the same within 110 days. While incentives to MSMEs will be processed at the district level with the District Industrial Promotion Committee and the Collector being highest authority, the Commissioner of Industries will be the highest authority to take a decision at the State level.

As per the decision, Service Level Agreements or SLAs (time allowed to decide on an application/claim) were introduced at various levels. At the district level, the incentives for micro industries will be first verified and inspected by Industrial Promotion Officer (IPO) and will be forwarded to GM (District Industry Centre) to verify the same.

The GM will forward the same to the Scrutiny and Verification Committee and it will be forwarded to District Industries Promotion Committee (DIPC) and then to the Collector. These authorities have SLA of 15, 15, 15, 15 and seven days respectively. If any authority did not decide within SLA, the application will automatically be forwarded by the system to the next level for a decision.  If not decided by the Collector in seven days, the application will be forwarded automatically to GM, DIC and will be sanctioned or rejected within three days as per the details recorded by the previous authorities.

Big industries
In the case of large industries, the first authority will be AD/DD of the district and then GM, DIC. The GM will forward it to State AD and then to Joint Director (Incentives). It will be forwarded to State committee and then Commissioner of Industries (CoI) with seven days SLA. In the absence of a decision from CoI, it will be forwarded to JD and the decision will be taken manually or automatically
within eight days

