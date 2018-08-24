Tafe to set up learning centre for State farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh has said that Tafe, one of the world largest tractor manufacturing firms, is keen on starting a learning centre in Andhra Pradesh. The centre, called J Farm, to be established as part of the firm’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), will educate farmers on innovations in farm equipment to obtain better yield.

After meeting the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the firm TR Kesavan, who called on the minister on Thursday, Lokesh said that the initiative is being taken up on a pilot basis in Prakasam and Chittoor districts.

“The firm has developed a mobile app called J Farm, which has helped the farmers in Chittoor and Prakasam districts in increasing their income by over `15 lakh per year. Besides extending these services to all the 13 districts, the firm has now come forward to set up J Farm Learning Centre,” Lokesh said.

He also assured the firm management of support from the government to take the initiative forward.