TTD AEO ‘harasses’ staffer’s daughter

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A case was registered against an Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) working in Srinivasa Mangapuram temple on Thursday after a complaint was received from the daughter of an employee, who is a divorcee.

According to Chandragiri police and the complainants, both employees Annapurnamma and her daughter, since several weeks, had been harassed and abused by AEO Srinivasa Rao. Annapurnamma has been working as an attender in the temple, since her transfer four years ago.

She said that her daughter had been visiting the temple very often, even thrice a week, and they were depending on the AEO for increment and others. “For the official purpose, when I phoned him, he saved my daughter’s phone number and phoned her often,” Annapurnamma said.

Her daughter said that she was a divorcee and was dependent on her mother along with her sick child. “We requested the AEO to enrol my name as dependent on my mother. He took advantage and tried to take me into his clutches, so after becoming vexed, I approached the police and as well as the temple Deputy EO and JEO of TTD through my mother,” she said.