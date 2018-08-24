Woman hired goons to murder son, 5 behind bars

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Rural Police on Thursday arrested three goons hired by a woman to kill her son at Indukurpet mandal. B Sitaramamma of Gamallapalem and her brother-in-law Jampani Ramachandraiah conspired to eliminate 27-year-old Bodugu Sudhir as they were embroiled in property disputes.

The duo paid P Veeraraghavaiah of Kotha Kodur, Kollu Praveen Kumar and Paneti Pandaiah alias Pandu of Nagarajathopu `5 lakh to murder Sudhir.

The hired goons befriended the 27-year-old and invited him for a drink to a burial ground near Venkannapalem of TP Gudur mandal where they strangled him with a plastic rope used to start engines and dumped his body at Valluru Kaluva. The goons informed Ramachandraiah immediately after the incident.

The Police registered a murder case on July 18. Sitaramamma and Ramachandraiah surrendered before the police on August 20 after the goons they hired began threatening them of dire consequences if they didn’t cough up more money. Police arrested the hired killers at Narukuru Centre and recovered the rope used in the murder, an auto, two motorcycles and `2.40 lakh from them.