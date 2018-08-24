YSRC activists plant saplings in potholes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSR Congress activists planted saplings in potholes at 41 and 42 divisions here on Thursday to protest neglect of roads. They said that the roads were badly damaged after the GMC officials started underground drainage works.

YSRC city convener Lella Appi Reddy alleged that the public are finding it difficult to commute on the damaged roads in the city. They planted saplings in a big pothole on Guntur-Amaravati main road. They flayed the civic body for not taking up repair works.

The YSRC activists alleged that the State government and the civic body are not taking steps to develop Guntur city. They warned of intensifying the stir if the officials failed to improve amenities in the city.

YSRC leaders Marri Venkat Rao, Bodapati Kishore Kumar, R Koteswara Rao, M Kiran, B Ranga Reddy and others participated.