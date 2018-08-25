Home States Andhra Pradesh

13 antique idols worth Rs 2 crore seized; 13 held

Six cases were booked against the accused who stole panchaloha idols from temples

Published: 25th August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Antiques recovered after investigation by Guntur police | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural police has recovered 13 antique idols worth 2 crore and arrested 13 accused.
Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Friday, Additional SP M Venkateswara Rao said suspect Aradhyula Siva Nagaraju was found at Kuchipudi village of Amruthaluru mandal and was taken into custody. Guntur CCS police had conducted an inquiry into the increasing cases of idol thefts from temples across the district.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that 12 more were involved in multiple burglary cases along with Nagaraju. Six cases were booked against the accused in five police stations of Guntur and Prakasam districts. After their arrest, the police recovered 10 panchaloha idols among others. Two cars, seven mobiles and `1,68,200 cash was also seized from them. They had resorted to stealing of antique idols to earn easy money, the police said.

During the raid, idols of Sri Mallaswara Swamy and Sri Ganga Devi stolen from temples in Tsunduru mandal, and Sri Rama, Sita and Hanuman from shrines in Prakasam district were among the recovered antiques. These idols are made of panchaloha materials. Those arrested were identified as Aradhyula Siva Nagaraju, Kurra Manikanta, Guntur Prabhu, Gullapalli Mahesh Kumar, Badra Gopi, Kokkilligadda Saidulu, Dudekula Khasim Vali, Sk Subhani, Sk Mahaboob Basha, Shabbir Basha of Markapuram, Sk Meeravali, Sk Khader Basha of Chimakurthi. Guntur Rural Ch Venkata SP announced rewards for the cops who caught the gang.

Temple thefts
The police recovered 10 panchaloha idols. Panchaloha is a term for traditional five-metal alloys used for making idols of Hindu deities

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Idol Theft Sri Mallaswara Swamy Temple Sri Ganga Devi Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat