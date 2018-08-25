1st warning withdrawn at Dowleswaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Godavari river water has been gradually receding. It stood at 13.50 ft in the evening on Friday and around nine lakh cusecs of water released into the sea.

Krishna Rao, superintending engineer, Irrigation department, Dowleswaram, said that as the Godavari was receding and there was no threat of floods, the first warning had also been withdrawn on Friday. He said, water that was coming from the upper area had reduced and as a result Godavari water level had come down.

However, the relief camps are in place at Alcot Gardens and Pandiri Mahadevudu choultry and may run for another two days. The authorities expect that the water level should come further down by another eight to 10 ft. “Then only, the 300 persons will be sent back,” said Dr MVR Murthy, public health officer, Municipal Corporation.