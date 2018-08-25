Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,500 hectares of crop in East Godavari district submerged in floodwater

Paddy in 3,904 hectares and cotton crop in 668 hectares in East Godavari district are inundated.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Crops in more than 4,500 hectares have submerged in floodwater, KSV Prasad, Joint Director of Agriculture Department, said. Paddy in 3,904 hectares and cotton crop in 668 hectares in East Godavari district are inundated, the official said.

The joint director, along with scientists Seetarama Sarma and Bharat Sarma, has been touring the flood-affected areas for the last two days. “According to preliminary estimations, crops in 4,572 hectares are under flood water since a week. If they continue to remain in the same state for the next two days, they will be heavily damaged,” he said.

Prasad further said water from the fields must be drained out in a day or two and 20 kg of urea and 10 kg of potash must be sprinkled per acre.

“If the water is not drained out in two days, there will be no use in sprinkling fertilisers,” he said, adding a special team would be deputed once the flood water recedes which would then submit a complete report on crop loss to the government.

The team that surveyed the flood-affected Godavari districts was led by the joint director. It visited villages Gudimellanka, Ramarajulanka, Malikipuram, Mattaparru and Lakkavaram among others.  
Madhavarao, Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department, and other officers of the department accompanied Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Godavari Godavari Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat