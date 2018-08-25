Home States Andhra Pradesh

8 dead as mini trucks collide

Eight people died and another eight were injured in a road accident at Sattarupalle in Penugonda mandal of Anantapur district on Friday.

By Express News Service

A group of YSRC party sympathizers from Lakkasanipalle and L Thimmapuram of Roddam mandal were on their way to Anantapur town to attend the marriage of Hindupur constituency YSR Congress party incharge Shankar Narayan’s son when the accident occurred.

The mini-truck they were travelling in collided with another mini truck and flipped over. According to police, the driver was trying to avert colliding with a two-wheeler when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as T Ravindra Reddy (50), G Gopal Reddy (65), K Venkateswarlu (70), K Venkatappa (50), B Anjaneyulu (38), Anji (40),  K Narayanappa (56) and P Bheemappa (60).

