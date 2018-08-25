8 dead as mini trucks collide

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Eight people died and another eight were injured in a road accident at Sattarupalle in Penugonda mandal of Anantapur district on Friday.

A group of YSRC party sympathizers from Lakkasanipalle and L Thimmapuram of Roddam mandal were on their way to Anantapur town to attend the marriage of Hindupur constituency YSR Congress party incharge Shankar Narayan’s son when the accident occurred.

The mini-truck they were travelling in collided with another mini truck and flipped over. According to police, the driver was trying to avert colliding with a two-wheeler when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as T Ravindra Reddy (50), G Gopal Reddy (65), K Venkateswarlu (70), K Venkatappa (50), B Anjaneyulu (38), Anji (40), K Narayanappa (56) and P Bheemappa (60).