Former YSR Congress MP K Geetha launches party, takes on TDP, YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social audit of all the legislators in every six months, 33 per cent seats to women in Assembly and Parliament, people’s manifesto for each constituency, sector, and greater representation to ‘neglected’ communities are some of the promises of Jana Jagruti Party launched by Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha on Friday.

The first-time MP, who forayed into politics in 2014, said she had resigned from both her MP post and primary membership of the YSR Congress.

“I submitted my resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker on August 21. I have also resigned from the YSRC,” she clarified, after unveiling the logo and flag of the new regional party, arguably the first political outfit to be launched by a woman in the new State.

Geetha has been staying away from YSRC activities for the past one year after expressing unhappiness over the way party is functioning.

Speculation was rife that she would defect to the ruling TDP along with her colleagues Butta Renuka and SPY Reddy. However, Geetha had maintained that she would remain independent.

Elaborating the plans of her party, Geetha said, “Our party is people-centric and focussed on sustainable goals. We can build Japan, Singapore and other countries later. But, we need basic infrastructure. Even after 71 years of Independence, it is a shame that several people still don’t have water to drink. Jana Jagruti Party will focus on the priority sectors: health, water, education, women empowerment, employment, agriculture, housing and Information Technology.”

She lashed out at the TDP and the YSRC, accusing both the parties of promoting ‘dynastic’ politics. While the ruling party was pushing the State into a debt trap without caring about the issues of the people, Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was only interested in power, she alleged.

“Why should the power be limited only to two castes? My party will put an end to the modern Zamindari system and legacy rule,” she said.

The new party will field candidates from neglected communities such as SC/ST/BCs even in open category constituencies. “Youth would also be given opportunity to contest in the elections,” she promised.