Government to develop submarine museum

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who went through the designs for the development of submarine heritage museum in Visakhapatnam, has asked the officials to develop the museum on international standards.

Chairing the Tourism Promotion Board meeting at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Naidu asked the officials to put the designs of the museum on public domain and take a final call based on the feedback.

On the occasion, he enquired the Navy officials present at the meeting to provide an opportunity to citizens to know the role of Navy in protecting the country.

He directed the tourism officials to develop the museum to explain the role of Indian Navy in protecting the country to inculcate patriotism among people. Stating that Andhra Pradesh has vast natural resources and beautiful places for development of tourism, he asked the officials to identify tourism circuits and develop world-class infrastructure to attract both domestic and international tourists.

“Tourism officials should identify the tourism places with the coordination of other departments and prepare plans to develop tourism destinations on the fast track,’’ he said.

Tourism Department Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena informed the Chief Minister that footfall of domestic tourists stood at 168 million and international arrivals at 2,50,000 during 2017-18. He explained the progress of various tourism projects.

He said 23 5-star hotels will be available in the State by 2020 and tender processing is going on for 10 more hotels.