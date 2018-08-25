Material evidence fails to reach court

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Judge of the Special Court, constituted to handle SC/ST Atrocities Act in Visakhapatnam, who is hearing the Vakapalle gang rape case was surprised as the material evidence failed to reach the court. The hearing which was held on Thursday was adjourned to September 17.

According to sources, the Judge enquired why the material evidence such as sarees, petty-coats and broken bangles of the 11 adivasi women who were allegedly gang-raped by the personnel of Greyhounds, failed to reach the Paderu Court, which first heard the case.

It may be recalled that on August 20, 2007, 11 tribal women from Vakapalle village in G Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam agency area were allegedly gang-raped by the Greyhounds personnel, the elite anti-Naxal force of Andhra Pradesh.