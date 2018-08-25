State BJP car with GVL onboard rams into pedestrians, 1 killed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman was killed on the spot and another sustained grievous injury when the car in which BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao was travelling rammed into them near Kolanukonda village of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Friday.

According to Mangalagiri DSP Gunnam Ramakrishna, the BJP MP was on his way to Vijayawada from Guntur after attending a party meeting when the vehicle registered in the name of the State BJP Office mowed them down. According to sources, driver Mandapati Mani Kumar saw a few people crossing the road and tried to avert collision, but lost control of the vehicle. The car swerved, hit a divider and knocked down the two women who were about to cross the road.

Tanneru Anjamma (45), the deceased and Thota Sailaja (45), residents of Mangalagiri, had gone to Kolanukonda village on Friday afternoon to meet their relatives. The driver was arrested and the car seized. “A case has been registered under IPC Sec 304-A (causing death due to negligent driving) against the driver and investigation is in progress. The injured, Sailaja, has been admitted to Manipal Hospital,” DSP Ramakrishna said.

I was returning from a party meeting in our party Office car. Another car came within 20 minutes of the incident to take me. However,I waited until ambulance arrived to take injured lady to hospital & another vehicle arrived to take deceased lady's body. Anything else is fiction. https://t.co/JxYeoNgSa9 — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) August 24, 2018

GVL promises financial help

When contacted, GVL Narasimha Rao expressed grief. “We waited for an hour at the spot and ensured that the injured woman was rushed to hospital,” he said. The MP has cancelled his trip to Delhi to visit the family of the deceased woman in Mangalagiri and extend financial help.