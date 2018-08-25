Home States Andhra Pradesh

State BJP car with GVL onboard rams into pedestrians, 1 killed

A woman was killed on the spot and another sustained grievous injury when the car in which BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao was travelling rammed into them near Kolanukonda village of Tadepa.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman was killed on the spot and another sustained grievous injury when the car in which BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao was travelling rammed into them near Kolanukonda village of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Friday.  

According to Mangalagiri DSP Gunnam Ramakrishna, the BJP MP was on his way to Vijayawada from Guntur after attending a party meeting when the vehicle registered in the name of the State BJP Office mowed them down. According to sources, driver Mandapati Mani Kumar saw a few people crossing the road and tried to avert collision, but lost control of the vehicle. The car swerved, hit a divider and knocked down the two women who were about to cross the road.

Tanneru Anjamma (45), the deceased and Thota Sailaja (45), residents of Mangalagiri, had gone to Kolanukonda village on Friday afternoon to meet their relatives. The driver was arrested and the car seized. “A case has been registered under IPC Sec 304-A (causing death due to negligent driving) against the driver and investigation is in progress. The injured, Sailaja, has been admitted to Manipal Hospital,” DSP Ramakrishna said.

GVL promises financial help
When contacted, GVL Narasimha Rao expressed grief. “We waited for an hour at the spot and ensured that the injured woman was rushed to hospital,” he said. The MP has cancelled his trip to Delhi to visit the family of the deceased woman in Mangalagiri and extend financial help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GVL Narsimha Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat