Think and act like Swadeshis: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though we have come a long way from the ancient times, we have forgotten our culture, language, traditions and in the process our identity, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu released the book ‘Colonial Syndrome’, written by GITAM Chancellor K Ramakrishna Rao, at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Indians must come out of the colonial syndrome to think and act like Swadeshis.

“Culture is that complex whole which includes knowledge, beliefs, arts, morals, customs, laws and others which are learnt and shared by men as members of the society and transmitted from one generation to another,” he added.

Venkaiah Naidu observed that the British influence has changed the way we look at ourselves and has stripped us of confidence that comes naturally to people belonging to an ancient and great civilisation.

Ramakrishna Rao, speaking on his book, said that the ‘Colonial Syndrome’ analyses Gandhi’s concept of Swadeshi, and attempts to make a clear distinction between education in India and Indian education, Indian philosophy and philosophy in India.

He explained colonial syndrome as two centuries of British rule crystallised in the minds of the English-educated Indians a peculiar mindset that tended to undervalue their native ethos and moorings.