Training to get better yield planned for Guntur farmers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Agriculture department has selected 1,260 farmers for training in new methods to be adopted in cultivation to get the best of yields. According to the plan, the department officials will organise 42 ‘Polam Badi’ programmes in the selected villages during the 2018-19 Kharif season.

The farmers will be trained in the new methods of cultivating paddy, cotton, yellow gram etc.. The training or in other words, these field-level awareness meetings will focus on integrated pest management, soil fertility, usage of fertilisers and pesticides, water management and others topic that will help the farmers get a better yield.

Of the 42 ‘Polam Badi’ programmes, 14 will be on paddy farming, 21 on farming of cotton and seven on yellow gram farming. These programmes will be held in the selected Guntur villages every Thursday.

In these training sessions the farmers can get tips on using minimum quantity of fertilisers to get maximum yield as also on how to reduce expenditure by following the farm practices suggested by agricultural scientists. The selected farmers will also get fertilisers and pesticides for 75 per cent concessional prices.

Several agricultural officers of the district including M Ramalingaiah, C Tirupataiah and M Siva Kumari will inspect the training programmes conducted in the selected villages of the district.

Joint director of Agriculture M Vijaya Bharati appealed the farmers to make best use of the opportunity and learn about the scientific aspects of agricultural production. She also directed the officers to participate in the training programmes as per schedule and said, “We will take stern action against anyone found to be negligent towards the training session”. She also said that the government had sanctioned `16.53 lakhs to conduct these programmes.