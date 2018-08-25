Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu tells private hospitals to help poor

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 7th facility of KIMS-ICON Hospital at Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The 434-bed hospital is spread across 17 acres of land with 2 million sqft built-up area, offers medical services at over 30 departments including Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Nephrology, Neurology, Urology, General Surgery, Gastroenterology and Pulmonology. With the addition of Visakhapatnam facility, the total capacity of KIMS Hospitals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has increased to 2,554 beds.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu called upon the management of private hospitals to come forward to help the poor. He said the hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been increasing rapidly and is doing a very good job. The Vice-President said that it is also the duty of the doctor to create awareness among the public over maintaining good health. He said that at least once in a week, the doctors should visit interior villages to conduct health camps and create awareness about sanitation as well as health issues.

MD and CEO of KIMS Dr Bhaskar Rao said that KIMS has always worked towards raising the standard for delivering healthcare with international standards at affordable costs. KIMS-ICON has the best medical professionals comprising leading doctors, skilled specialists, paramedical and nursing staff to respond to growing challenges of healthcare in Vizag today, he said. “The KIMS network ensures that the patients have access to the best doctors and specialists and affordable healthcare is thus just a short distance away,” he added.

As per the hospital authorities, KIMS-ICON provides state-of-the-art medical facilities including 12 operation theatres, medical intensive care unit (MICU), surgical intensive care unit (SICU), 24-hour MRI Scan and Cath Lab among others.

Home Minister N Chinarajappa, R & B Minister Ayyanna Patrudu, Visakhapatnam MP K Hari Babu and District Collector Pravin Kumar were present.