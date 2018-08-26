Home States Andhra Pradesh

7K Run on Aug 29

Chalapathi Education Institutions chairman Y V Anjaneyulu has said that they are organising 7K Run in Guntur on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29 at 6 am.

Published: 26th August 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that athletes from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will participate in the 7K Run.

The Run will start from Mother Theresa Statue at Lakshmipuram and will culminate at Chalapathi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lam in Guntur.

