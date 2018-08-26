7K Run on Aug 29

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chalapathi Education Institutions chairman Y V Anjaneyulu has said that they are organising 7K Run in Guntur on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29 at 6 am.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that athletes from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will participate in the 7K Run.

The Run will start from Mother Theresa Statue at Lakshmipuram and will culminate at Chalapathi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lam in Guntur.