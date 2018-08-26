Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assist civic body to end mosquito menace, biologist urges denizens

With the effort to control mosquito menace, the GMC organised Domala Pai Dandayatra rally in Guntur city on Saturday.

Published: 26th August 2018

Students take part in ‘Domala Pai Dandayatra’ rally in Guntur on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the effort to control mosquito menace, the GMC organised Domala Pai Dandayatra rally in Guntur city on Saturday. The rally, where students of a municipal corporation high school took part, was flagged off by Biologist D Obulu at AT Agraharam.

On the occasion, he said the Guntur Municipal Corporation was taking every necessary measure possible to control the situation and urged the residents to cooperate with the civic body officials and maintain cleanliness on their premises and nearby areas.

He asked the participants and residents to ensure that stagnant water was not stored in buckets, tin cans and other containers, which could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.   

