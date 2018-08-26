Counselling for UG courses begins at ANGRAU

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Counselling of students seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) courses for the 2018-19 academic year began in the administrative block of the Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), here on Saturday. Counselling of the students, who had applied online for admissions in B Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B Tech (Food and Technology), BVSC & AH, BFSC, B Sc (Hons) Horticulture courses, will go on till August 31.

As many as 241 out of 376 candidates attended the counselling session in the university campus on Saturday. The faculty members gave admission to 220 candidates and directed them to register their names before 4 pm on September 24 and if anyone failed to register by that date and time, his/her admission would automatically get cancelled, officials said.

The students are admitted to all UG courses, except to B Sc (Hons) Community Science, based on their performance in EAMCET.

The students will get admissions in ANGRAU, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) of Tirupati, Dr YSR Horticulture University of Venkataramannagudem in West Godavari and other affiliated agriculture, horticulture colleges in 13 districts of AP. There are six private agriculture colleges, four private horticulture colleges affiliated to Dr YSRHU.

The students had uploaded relevant documents through www.angrau.ac.in before August 24 and scrutiny of these online applications were completed and the students were called for counselling from August 25. For record, the ANGRAU offers various UG courses in Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Community Science.