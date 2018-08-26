Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt all set to launch several irrigation projects in 2 months

The State government, which is on a mission to integrate major water resources to make Andhra Pradesh drought-proof, is set to launch several irrigation projects in the next couple of months.

By Express News Service

While the much-touted interlinking of Godavari-Pennar river is expected to be launched in the second half of September, the foundation stone for Vykuntapuram Barrage would also be laid around the same time.

Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the tendering process of both the projects was in the final stage. "The foundation for the first pumping scheme of the first phase of Godavari-Pennar interlinking will be laid near Vykuntapuram by CM Naidu next month. He will also launch the works related to the barrage in the same area to meet the water needs of capital Amaravati."

Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the tendering process of both the projects was in the final stage. “The foundation for the first pumping scheme of the first phase of Godavari-Pennar interlinking will be laid near Vykuntapuram by CM Naidu next month. He will also launch the works related to the barrage in the same area to meet the water needs of capital Amaravati.”

While the first phase of the Godavari-Pennar interlinking, called Maha Sangamam, is expected to cost `6,000 crore, and is proposed to stabilise 9.6 lakh acres in Guntur and Prakasam districts by lifting water from the River Krishna’s right bank and pumping water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal using five pumps in total. Similarly, Vykuntapuram arrage is estimated to cost `2,200 crore and is proposed to store 10 TMC. While Maha Sangamam’s phase one is expected to be ready in two years, the barrage would be ready in two seasons. 

The Water Resources department is also in the process of making Vedavathi Lift Scheme in Kurnool  a reality. The detailed project report is under preparation, and the tenders will be floated in a month or two.  Sanction for the check dam proposed at Chodavaram downstream of Prakasam Barrage to store 4.7 TMC of water would be given next week.  “Once these projects — interlinking of Godavari-Pennar, Vykuntapuram Barrage, Chodavaram check dam and Vedavathi Lift Irrigation Project — are ready, we will be able to use surplus Godavari and Krishna waters for drought-proofing.”

 Project cost   
G6,000 crore  Estimated cost of first phase of Godavari-Pennar interlinking
G2,200 crore Estimated cost of Vykuntapuram Barrage

