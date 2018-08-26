Home States Andhra Pradesh

Help Congress dethrone TRS, VHR tells Andhra people in Telangana

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has called upon people of Andhra living in Telangana to help the Congress dethrone the TRS, which he described as anti-people.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hanumantha Rao blessing a woman leader in Vijayawada on Saturday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has called upon people of Andhra living in Telangana to help the Congress dethrone the TRS, which he described as anti-people.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said though TRS MP Kavitha extended support to AP on special category status issue, when it came up for voting in Parliament, she abstained. “It is evident that they are indirectly supporting the BJP, which has betrayed AP,” he said.

KCR had ignored BCs for almost five years and announced sops to them now keeping in view the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, he said it was the mistake of the Congress that distanced it from coming to power in Telangana. “Our failure to encash the situation had made us sit in the Opposition.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5