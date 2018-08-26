Help Congress dethrone TRS, VHR tells Andhra people in Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has called upon people of Andhra living in Telangana to help the Congress dethrone the TRS, which he described as anti-people.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said though TRS MP Kavitha extended support to AP on special category status issue, when it came up for voting in Parliament, she abstained. “It is evident that they are indirectly supporting the BJP, which has betrayed AP,” he said.

KCR had ignored BCs for almost five years and announced sops to them now keeping in view the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, he said it was the mistake of the Congress that distanced it from coming to power in Telangana. “Our failure to encash the situation had made us sit in the Opposition.”