I will get all dues from Centre with interest: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

KURNOOL: “With interest, I will collect, what is due to Andhra Pradesh form the Centre,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thundered at a huge gathering of ‘Nammaka Droham Pai Dharma Porata Deeksha’ here on Saturday.

He said when someone makes a vow to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, the Lord collects it with interest. Referring to the promises, including special category status, made to the people of Andhra Pradesh in Tirupati, Naidu said he will see that what is due to the State is given, that too with interest.

He said Telugu people would rather retaliate and show their power than take injustice being done to the State by the Centre lying down. “We will get back what is rightfully ours,” he asserted. Citing the recent Assembly polls in Karnataka, he said Telugu people had shown the BJP what they meant and warned the saffron party to be prepared to face their greater ire in 2019 elections if it fails to remedy the situation by giving what is due to the State.

He said the TDP floated by NT Rama Rao stands for the self-respect of Telugu people and will not bow down under any pressure.

“We allied with the BJP in the larger interest of the State, following irrational bifurcation by the Congress-led government. But even after four years, no justice was done to the State. So, we quit the NDA and now we are fighting for our rights,” he explained. “The Telugu Desam Pary is the first regional party which has moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre to protect the rights of the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Making a presentation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches assuring that all the bifurcation promises would be kept, Naidu said the BJP turned out to be a cheat and betrayer. He likened the NDA to the British and said like Telugu people fought against the British, now they will fight against Delhi for their rights and justice.

Describing Modi as an inexperienced politician, Naidu said he had become Chief Minister in 1995 and Modi became Chief Minister in 2002 and by luck, he became the Prime Minister today. “I do not need his certification on my ability, calibre and capacity,” he fumed.

At length, he described as to how the Centre failed to keep several of its promises and even cited the example of revenue deficit and funding for the capital city. He reiterated that he is committed to completing the Polavaram Project and making the State drought proof.

He claimed that YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan are being used by the BJP to weaken TDP. “But, it will never happen, as we have the support of 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said and added that they do not need an alliance of any party but will welcome the support of all for the State development.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy said all such Dharma Porata Deekshas will not fetch the State special category status.

Deekshas will not yield anything, says JC

TDP MP from Anantapur JC Diwakar Reddy said all such Dharma Porata Deekshas will not fetch the State special category status or make the Centre yield to implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act. “Though there was no need, I came all the way from Anantapur, to tell you, sir, that all those sitting here are misleading you.

There is no need for you to tell people time and again the need for Dharma Poratam. I will be quitting politics and do not have any aspirations to seek any post or position from you. I once again tell your Dharma Porata Deeksha will not yield anything,” the TDP MP said.