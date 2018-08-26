Man kills daughter to get divorce

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A man was arrested for killing his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter after suspecting that she could be an obstacle in the procedure of getting divorce from his second wife. He murdered the kid by smashing her head against a wall. The incident occurred at Girikavalasa village under Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district.

According to Gurla SI, the accused, Srinu, a daily labourer, was married to one Adi Lakshmi. The caouple got married in 2015. It was Srinu’s second marriage and the couple had two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Suma Latha, who he considered an obstacle to divorce.

The police said that there were minor disputes between the husband and wife and Srinu wanted to get divorce from Adi Lakshmi so that he could marry another woman.

Srinu suspected that the elders and other family members might not allow him to get married for the third time as he was having a daughter and so decided to eliminate her.

On Saturday morning, when Adi Lakshmi went out, Srinu saw that his daughter was fast asleep, lifted her then smashed her head against a wall. The girl died on the spot after suffering a severe head injury. Later, Adi Lakshmi found the child dead. The Gurla police formed special teams and nabbed the accused. A case has been registered.