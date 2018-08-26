Papikondalu edgy as tribals spot tigers moving in forest area

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The movement of tigers has been observed in the Papikondalu forest area of Chintur Mandal in East Godavari district, Rajamahendravaram chief conservator of forests Shanti Priya Pandey said on Saturday.

She told Express that tribals had alerted the Forest Department immediately after spotting a tiger and its cub in the area. However, there is no pictorial evidence of the claim as no footage or pugmarks have been collected.

CCF said it was not for the first time that the movement of tigers had been observed in the area. “In the latest census conducted 5-6 years back, the department confirmed the movement of tigers,” she explained and added that the department was contemplating to conduct a census of the wild cat’s population once again.

“We are trying to acquire some equipment for the purpose. Once it is in place, we will take up the survey,” she said.

Pandey reiterated that the department was making every effort to protect the forest’s wealth and prevent incidents of poaching of animals and felling of timber in the forest illegally.

“We have intensified checking at 28 check posts belonging to East and West Godavari and Krishna district to prevent illegal transportation of wood,” she said.

The Forest Department is currently growing teak and jam oil in 1,000 hectares across the three districts.

Works for the construction of 200 check dams and nurseries using `200 crores of World Bank fund has begun, she said.