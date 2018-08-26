Rains to continue for two more days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated places in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

Under the influence of low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from a westerly direction with speed reaching 45 to 50 mph are likely along and off coastal AP.

With the state of the sea is said to be moderate to rough, fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea along and off coastal AP for the next two days.