Residents return home as floodwater recedes

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the water level in River Godavari is receding, the flood victims who were taking shelter in relief camps at Kalyana Mandap, Alcot Gardens, Pandiri Mahadevudu Choultry and Kotilingala Ghat here, returned to their respective homes on Saturday morning.

As per the instructions of Sub-Collector CM Saikanth Verma and Municipal Commissioner Sumeet Kumar Gandhi, around 100 families from two lanka villages were shifted to relief camps from August 17.

The district administration provided shelter and supplied lunch and dinner. Pregnant women and children were given nutritious food. Before leaving for their homes, each family was supplied 20 kg of rice on behalf of the government and 5 kg of rice by Mayor, Rural MLA and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioners.

However, 10 families from Alcot Gardens remained in the camp, as the conditions in their village Ketavarilanka have not improved and they will be shifted on Sunday, said RMC Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao.

