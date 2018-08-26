Home States Andhra Pradesh

Residents return home as floodwater recedes

Every family was given 20 kg of rice by the government before leaving relief camp.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

ITDA project officer Nishant Kumar visiting a flood-affected area in Rampachodavaram Agency | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As the water level in River Godavari is receding, the flood victims who were taking shelter in relief camps at Kalyana Mandap, Alcot Gardens, Pandiri Mahadevudu Choultry and Kotilingala Ghat here, returned to their respective homes on Saturday morning.

As per the instructions of Sub-Collector CM Saikanth Verma and Municipal Commissioner Sumeet Kumar Gandhi, around 100 families from two lanka villages were shifted to relief camps from August 17.
The district administration provided shelter and supplied lunch and dinner. Pregnant women and children were given nutritious food. Before leaving for their homes, each family was supplied 20 kg of rice on behalf of the government and 5 kg of rice by Mayor, Rural MLA and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioners.

However, 10 families from Alcot Gardens remained in the camp, as the conditions in their village Ketavarilanka have not improved and they will be shifted on Sunday, said RMC Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao.

Relief camps till Sunday
10 families from Alcot Gardens remained in the camp, as the conditions in their village Ketavarilanka have not improved and they will be shifted on Sunday. Around 100 families from two lanka villages were shifted to relief camps from August 17

