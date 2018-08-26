Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao onboard YSRC ship? Former-DGP says no, Vijayasai says yes

Speculation is rife about former Andhra Pradesh DGP N Sambasiva Rao joining the YSRC after he met party president Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Speculation is rife about former Andhra Pradesh DGP N Sambasiva Rao joining the YSRC after he met party president Jagan Mohan Reddy during the latter’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Dharabhogapuram in Rambilli mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. While Rao himself claimed it was just a courtesy call, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy told mediapersons that the former top cop was joining the party.

Party sources said Rao had a 20-minute conversation with Jagan. Vijayasai Reddy, who was bombarded with questions on the speculation soon after the meet, replied in the affirmative about Rao’s political entry. “Sambasiva Rao is joining the YSRC soon and will be an asset to the party. It is a good development,” he told reporters.

Rao, however, dodged questions from the media, saying he had no plans of joining any political party as of now.

Rao was APSRTC chairman before he took up the mantle of the DGP. Rao currently is the CEO of Gangavaram Port. Rao, sources close to him said, is a admirer of former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. It is, however, relevant to note that it was under his instructions that the Vizag Police stopped Jagan at the airport when he had landed in the city to take part in an agitation demanding special status for AP in January 2017.  

