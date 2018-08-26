Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students seek action against NTRUHS

Medical aspirants belonging to BC, SC and ST communities have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on GO 550, setting aside directions given by High Court.

Published: 26th August 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Medical aspirants belonging to BC, SC and ST communities have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on GO 550, setting aside directions given by High Court. However, they demanded that the State government take action against officials of NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) for conducting the second and third phase of counselling without waiting for the Apex Court verdict.

Due to this, around 500 BC candidates lost their opportunity, they alleged. If the officials didn’t issue notification for second and third phase of counselling, the Supreme Court could have directed them to conduct counselling as per GO 550, they pointed out.

As per the Medical Council of India’s directive, the admissions procedure has to be finished by August 31 and the apex court has also said that this year’s counselling should not be disturbed.

Meanwhile, BC organisations also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. APCC spokesperson K Sivaji said, “We welcome the SC order in favour of the students from the reserved classes. We could achieve this only with the agitations and struggles made by all the BC organisations. Though we urged the State government to stop counselling until the SC order, it didn’t listen to us.”

Final phase of counselling to end today

NTRUHS started the final phase of web-based counselling for the MBBS and BDS seats available under competent authority quota. The final phase of counselling will take place until 1 pm on Sunday. As many as 70 MBBS seats and over 120 BDS seats are expected to be filled in the final phase of medical counselling.

