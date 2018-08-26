Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party’s rally ahead of Muslim convention

Ahead of the Muslim Minority Convention christened ‘Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara’ to be held at BR Stadium in Guntur on August 28, the TDP leaders organised a bike rally in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani along with Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan took out the rally from Kesineni Bhavan located near APSRTC bus station to NTR Circle at Patamata.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani hailed CM N Chandrababu Naidu for being the only leader to stand strong against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that the TDP government has increased budgetary allocations for the welfare of Minorities, he said that the TDP is committed to the uplift of Muslims.

The TDP leaders are of the view that the support of Muslims to TDP increased to a great extent particularly after the party snapping ties with the BJP. They are making elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of Muslim Minority Convention.

Pulla Rao reviews arrangements for meet

Minister P Pulla Rao inspected the arrangements for Muslim Convention at BR Stadium in Guntur on Saturday. The minister said that the TDP is organising the programme to express solidarity with Muslims. Admitting that Muslims were disappointed with TDP when the party was in alliance with BJP and part of the NDA government at the Centre, he said immediately after TDP exiting the NDA, Muslims were extending their support. He said the CM will explain the gathering about the welfare schemes to be implemented for the uplift of Muslims.

