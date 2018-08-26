Tirupati-Tirumala to get electric buses in phase one, tenders to be invited in September

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on introducing electric buses in the State at the earliest, a committee comprising officials of various departments is planning to call tenders in September.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to formulate proposals for operating electric buses between Tirupati and Tirumala and other important cities on a pilot basis. He also told them to set up a committee to discuss with companies manufacturing electric vehicles, finalise rates and study details like expenditure to be incurred by APSRTC and Energy departments and need for government subsidy, if any.

Principal Secretary (Energy, Infrastructure and Investment) Ajay Jain, who is the convener of the task force, said they would soon invite tenders for operating electric buses in the State.

The task force, formed under the chairmanship of Special Chief Secretary (Roads and Buildings), Ajay Jain as convenor and Principal Secretary (MA&UD), Secretary (Industries) and APSRTC Managing Director as members, will study all aspects of launching electric buses. The whole process will be completed within a fortnight and tenders will be invited, he said.

“In the first phase, air-conditioned electric buses will be operated between Tirupati and Tirumala and in the later stages, we will introduce the environment-friendly vehicles in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam,’’ he said. Making it clear that the APSRTC is not going to purchase any electric buses, he said private operators will operate the buses and the government will pay per kilometre. “We will examine the possibility of availing subsidy being granted by the Centre,” he said.