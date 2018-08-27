Home States Andhra Pradesh

29,322 enrol for updation of details in Jnanabhumi

Only 29,322 students out of the 66,545 students  have registered themselves for the  Jnanabhumi, said District Collector Pravin Kumar.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Only 29,322 students out of the 66,545 students have registered themselves for the  Jnanabhumi, said District Collector Pravin Kumar.

The Collector was speaking to Education Department during a review meeting over online updation of student details under Jnanabhumi in Vizag district.

Pravin Kumar said that about 50 per cent updation was done in the district so far and there is need to pick up pace.

He said that there should be an officer dealing with this in every college who must take care of updation in the next couple of days.

A few officials brought to the notice of the collector that lack of proper internet connectivity in agency and the charges being collected by Mee Seva centres are a few reasons. Pravin, in reply, suggested to make use of

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office for the purpose and added that they would also issue orders to the Mee Seva centres.

