Home States Andhra Pradesh

All Abilities Park turns out to be major crowd-puller

On Saturday and Sunday, a large number of people flocked to the park as the city weather turned cool due to overcast conditions.  

Published: 27th August 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Children enjoying at All Abilities Park in Vizag on Sunday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The All Abilities Park, which was thrown open to public at the YMCA area near the Beach Road here recently, has become an instant hit with the denizens. Children and the elederly are thronging the park, attracted by its dedicated spaces, multiple levels of play entertainment, landscapes and mural paintings.

On Saturday and Sunday, a large number of people flocked to the park as the city weather turned cool due to overcast conditions.  

The park provides the visitors a good view of the beach. The coconut trees dotting the beach lend it a fresh look.

Activities like climbing and a few others are a big attraction for the people of all ages. Musical programmes are hugely popular among children.  It is a dream come true for a number of physically challenged children.

“The Beach Road has just one park near Novotel hotel. But, the All Abilities Park has better play equipment towards which children are more attracted. The children wanted to be here after reading about it and seeing its photos in newspapers. The view from the ramp is too good. This is a major attraction on the Beach Road,” said M Sravani, a homemaker from Seethammadhara area in the city.  

The All Abilities Park has come into existence with `3 lakh budget allotted for the ‘Smart City’ project and its main objective is to ensure that the differently-abled do not feel discriminated against in terms of entertainment avenues.

Traffic woes galore in the entertainment zone
It was observed that the traffic problem has worsened with a number of people coming to the park by vehicles. Parking issues have cropped up at the Beach Road since the Aircraft Museum was opened near the Kursura Submarine Museum. The one-way rule may ease the traffic problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All Abilities Park YMCA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6