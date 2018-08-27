All Abilities Park turns out to be major crowd-puller

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The All Abilities Park, which was thrown open to public at the YMCA area near the Beach Road here recently, has become an instant hit with the denizens. Children and the elederly are thronging the park, attracted by its dedicated spaces, multiple levels of play entertainment, landscapes and mural paintings.

On Saturday and Sunday, a large number of people flocked to the park as the city weather turned cool due to overcast conditions.

The park provides the visitors a good view of the beach. The coconut trees dotting the beach lend it a fresh look.

Activities like climbing and a few others are a big attraction for the people of all ages. Musical programmes are hugely popular among children. It is a dream come true for a number of physically challenged children.

“The Beach Road has just one park near Novotel hotel. But, the All Abilities Park has better play equipment towards which children are more attracted. The children wanted to be here after reading about it and seeing its photos in newspapers. The view from the ramp is too good. This is a major attraction on the Beach Road,” said M Sravani, a homemaker from Seethammadhara area in the city.

The All Abilities Park has come into existence with `3 lakh budget allotted for the ‘Smart City’ project and its main objective is to ensure that the differently-abled do not feel discriminated against in terms of entertainment avenues.

Traffic woes galore in the entertainment zone

It was observed that the traffic problem has worsened with a number of people coming to the park by vehicles. Parking issues have cropped up at the Beach Road since the Aircraft Museum was opened near the Kursura Submarine Museum. The one-way rule may ease the traffic problem.