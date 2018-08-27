Home States Andhra Pradesh

National senior powerlifting tournnament starts

Inaugurating the event, Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said sports were being given top priority by the State government and, in view of this, a stadium was constructed at Sattenapalli at Rs 6 crore.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: More than 600 athletes are participating at the 43rd Senior National Men and Women Powerlifting Championship-2018 which was inaugurated at NTR Kala Kshetram in Sattenapalli of Guntur district on Sunday. Athletes from all the 29 states are taking part in the competition that will end on August 29.  

Inaugurating the event, Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said sports were being given top priority by the State government and, in view of this, a stadium was constructed at Sattenapalli at Rs 6 crore. “The youth can use the facility and become role models of our society,” he said and appreciated efforts by officials concerned for holding a national-level sports meet.

