No truck with Congress in AP, TDP may work with it in other States: KE Krishnamurthy

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy on Sunday clarified that the TDP would never have an alliance with the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, even though it might make electoral pacts in other States with any other party, including the Congress, as Telugu Desam is a national party.

A couple of days ago, Krishnamurthy ruled out any possibility of tie-up with the Congress. Another TDP senior leader and R&B Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu made similar remark. On the following day, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had reportedly pulled up both the ministers and demanded to know how they could go to the media with their opinions on political alliances without the issue being discussed in the party politburo.

Interacting with mediapersons here, Krishnamurthy said that he is sticking to what he has said. “There will not be any alliance in the State. No one can forget the authoritarian attitude of the Congress high command, which announced the State bifurcation at midnight without a proper system. The Congress had done injustice to the people of AP on the issue. Even now, we are facing the financial crisis and other injustices due to non-implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act,” Krishnamurthy explained.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had lost everything with the State bifurcation decision of Congress. “However, the TDP may work with the Congress in other States except in Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.