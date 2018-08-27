Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truck with Congress in AP, TDP may work with it in other States: KE Krishnamurthy

A couple of days ago, Krishnamurthy ruled out any possibility of tie-up with the Congress. Another TDP senior leader and R&B Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu made similar remark.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy on Sunday clarified that the TDP would never have an alliance with the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, even though it might make electoral pacts in other States with any other party, including the Congress, as Telugu Desam is a national party.

A couple of days ago, Krishnamurthy ruled out any possibility of tie-up with the Congress. Another TDP senior leader and R&B Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu made similar remark.  On the following day, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had reportedly pulled up both the ministers and demanded to know how they could go to the media with their opinions on political alliances without the issue being discussed in the party politburo.

Interacting with mediapersons here, Krishnamurthy said that he is sticking to what he has said. “There will not be any alliance in the State. No one can forget the authoritarian attitude of the Congress high command, which announced the State bifurcation at midnight without a proper system. The Congress had done injustice to the people of AP on the issue. Even now, we are facing the financial crisis and other injustices due to non-implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act,” Krishnamurthy explained.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had lost everything with the State bifurcation decision of Congress. “However, the TDP may work with the Congress in other States except in Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KE Krishnamurthy Andhra Pradesh Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6