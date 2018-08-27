Home States Andhra Pradesh

Online radio a hit among AP, Telangana school students

The concept has been much popular in private schools and two or three government schools in AP and Telangana.​

Published: 27th August 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Students take part in School Radio programme in Visakhapatnam | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Digital School, with the support of Vikasa Dhatri, has developed an online radio for schools with the objective of improving communication skills among school students. The concept has been much popular in private schools and two or three government schools in AP and Telangana. It is likely to be introduced in more government and GVMC schools.

Making its debut in 2015, it is now functioning in more than 25  schools in AP and Telangana. It was the brainchild of G Aruna and G Udaya Kumar and they came up with it after reading a UNESCO report that 50 per cent of the youth are passive listeners whose voices are being neglected. In Vizag, there are around seven to eight schools which include a few BC welfare schools performing well with School Radio.

Further, five more schools are all set to start online radio in the next few months.
During the School Radio training, students are divided into groups of 10 and are given three days’ training to complete the process. Various participatory methods are used and students are trained in conflict-resolving and public speaking.

According to Aruna, the founder of the School Radio, they have seen a lot of change among the students, after being introduced to School Radio. The students who are normally shy to speak on the stage are so surprised to listen to their voice on radio. This built their self-confidence, she said.  
“After School Radio training, one of the students, who was very shy earlier, spoke very well and other students were shocked to listen to her voice as they had never heard her before. They were so surprised to see her participate actively,” said Aruna.

The students can continue attending School Radio as there will be three to four radio sessions every month. They can actively participate in various programmes like storytelling, reciting poems, debating and talk shows. The students, in turn, train others in the school. Their activities will be uploaded to the  www.schoolradio.in, the online platform where students can listen to them.
“We have introduced the technology for recording and editing with different audio devices so that the students can work on it. In many schools, even Class V students are training their classmates and seniors,” she added.

Aruna wants to implement the programme in more government schools where there are many students with stage fear. “We have plans for collaboration with around 47 GVMC schools,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digital School Vikasa Dhatri UNESCO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6