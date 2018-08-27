Only Jagan has guts to go it alone in elections: YSR Congress MLA RK Roja

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress MLA RK Roja on Sunday slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that to regain power at any cost in the 2019 elections, Naidu was choosing various ways, including tying up with the Congress. Under Naidu’s rule, safety of women had gone for a toss in Andhra Pradesh, where girls from five years of age to 60-year-old women were becoming rape victims, she alleged.

Speaking to newsmen in Visakhapatnam after taking part in Praja Sankalpa Yatra along with YSRCP supremo Jaganmohan Reddy, Roja said Naidu, who was in alliance with the BJP for the last four years, is now saying that the YSRC would join hands with the BJP. Roja said that after being in power in alliance with the BJP for four years and amassing huge wealth, Naidu is now organising Dharma Porata Deeksha against it.

“People of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing everything including how Naidu has responded to the special category status issue in the last four years. People have come to a conclusion to usher in ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ by putting an end to Naidu’s corrupt rule,” Roja said. The YSRC MLA also added that only Jagan had the guts to go it alone in the elections. But Naidu, scared of losing in elections, is not in a position to announce his party’s stand.

Roja also stated that women in AP had lost faith in Naidu’s rule and they have become victims right from Rishiteshwari to Vanajakshi. She said that in Naidu’s regime, girl children from five years of age to 60-year-old women were becoming victims of rape and other offences.