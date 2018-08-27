Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only Jagan has guts to go it alone in elections: YSR Congress MLA RK Roja

Under Naidu’s rule, safety of women had gone for a toss in Andhra Pradesh, where girls from five years of age to 60-year-old women were becoming rape victims, she alleged.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA RK Roja tying rakhi to YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy during Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress MLA RK Roja on Sunday slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that to regain power at any cost in the 2019 elections, Naidu was choosing various ways, including tying up with the Congress. Under Naidu’s rule, safety of women had gone for a toss in Andhra Pradesh, where girls from five years of age to 60-year-old women were becoming rape victims, she alleged.

Speaking to newsmen in Visakhapatnam after taking part in Praja Sankalpa Yatra along with YSRCP supremo Jaganmohan Reddy, Roja said Naidu, who was in alliance with the BJP for the last four years, is now saying that the YSRC would join hands with the BJP. Roja said that after being in power in alliance with the BJP for four years and amassing huge wealth, Naidu is now organising Dharma Porata Deeksha against it.

“People of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing everything including how Naidu has responded to the special category status issue in the last four years. People have come to a conclusion to usher in ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ by putting an end to Naidu’s corrupt rule,” Roja said. The YSRC MLA also added that only Jagan had the guts to go it alone in the elections. But Naidu, scared of losing in elections, is not in a position to announce his party’s stand.

Roja also stated that women in AP had lost faith in Naidu’s rule and they have become victims right from Rishiteshwari to Vanajakshi. She said that in Naidu’s regime, girl children from five years of age to 60-year-old women were becoming victims of rape and other offences. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RK Roja YSR Congress N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6