Speed up underground drainage works, collector tells officials

Published: 27th August 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the intervention of Guntur Collector K Sasidhar, the underground drainage (UGD) works in city has recently picked up the pace. As the deadline for UGD works is set for December 31, the collector, who is also the GMC special officer, has instructed the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the contracting firm, to take up 3km road restoration works per day.

The collector reviewed the progress of UGD works on Sunday. Officials concerned informed Sasidhar that 65km of CC roads and 46km of gravel roads were restored after laying of underground pipelines.
As per the schedule, the contracting firm should complete 600 inspection chambers per day, but are only able to complete 200. In view of this, it has been asked to expedite the work by deploying more workers and equipment.

The R&B officials said that tender process for restoration of 84km gravel roads was in the final process.

Dec 31 deadline
As the deadline for UGD works is set for December 31, the collector has instructed the SP Group to take up 3km road restoration works per day

