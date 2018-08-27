Ten new Excise check-posts coming in Agency areas to rein in ganja smuggling

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In an attempt to curb ganja smuggling, the Prohibition & Excise Department will set up 10 check-posts in North Coastal Andhra Agency areas — Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts.

An amount of Rs 5.8 lakh was sanctioned for each check-post after which the Visakhapatnam Excise department has finalised structures and are awaiting the official nod.

The operation of check-posts is most likely to kick-start by October-end or November.

According to Excise officials, out of the 10 check-posts, five will be set up in Visakhapatnam district, four in East Godavari and one in Vizianagaram. In Visakhapatnam, one will be set up at Chilukulagedda (Araku - S Kota route), Vantalamamidi village (Paderu - Chodavaram route), Downuru (Chinthapalle - Narsipatnam route), Devarapalle (Hukumpeta - Devarapalle route), Bheemavaram (Chintapalle - KD Peta route). A check-post will be set up at P Kuneru (Odisha-Salur route) in Vizianagaram district and four check-posts will be set up in East Godavari Agency area.

Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise SVVN Babji Rao to TNIE, “Each check-post will be set up in 500 sft space. After Rs 5.8 lakh was sanctioned for each check-post, we have finalised designs for the pre-fabricated office structure. The structure includes all facilities including toilets as excise personnel will be present round the clock. Each check-post will be manned by one inspector, a sub-inspector, six constables and two head constables.”

According to Excise officials, there are a number of routes in the interior areas of Vizag, Vizianagaram and East Godavari Agency areas through which ganja smugglers shift the hemp by various means to other States.

As of now, the Excise department has temporary check-posts which are not enough to meet the requirement. The officials say permanent check-posts have been designed keeping in view the possible escape routes to curb ganja smuggling.