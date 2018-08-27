Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ten new Excise check-posts coming in Agency areas to rein in ganja smuggling

In an attempt to curb ganja smuggling, the Prohibition & Excise Department will set up 10 check-posts in North Coastal Andhra Agency areas — Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In an attempt to curb ganja smuggling, the Prohibition & Excise Department will set up 10 check-posts in North Coastal Andhra Agency areas — Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts.

An amount of Rs 5.8 lakh was sanctioned for each check-post after which the Visakhapatnam Excise department has finalised structures and are awaiting the official nod.
The operation of check-posts is most likely to kick-start by October-end or November.

According to Excise officials, out of the 10 check-posts, five will be set up in Visakhapatnam district, four in East Godavari and one in Vizianagaram. In Visakhapatnam, one will be set up at Chilukulagedda (Araku - S Kota route), Vantalamamidi village (Paderu - Chodavaram route), Downuru (Chinthapalle - Narsipatnam route), Devarapalle (Hukumpeta - Devarapalle route), Bheemavaram (Chintapalle - KD Peta route). A check-post will be set up at P Kuneru (Odisha-Salur route) in Vizianagaram district and four check-posts will be set up in East Godavari Agency area.

Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise SVVN Babji Rao to TNIE, “Each check-post will be set up in 500 sft space. After Rs 5.8 lakh was sanctioned for each check-post, we have finalised designs for the pre-fabricated office structure. The structure includes all facilities including toilets as excise personnel will be present round the clock. Each  check-post will be manned by one inspector, a sub-inspector, six constables and two head constables.”

According to Excise officials, there are a number of routes in the interior areas of Vizag, Vizianagaram and East Godavari Agency areas through which ganja smugglers shift the hemp by various means to other States.

As of now, the Excise department has temporary check-posts which are not enough to meet the requirement. The officials say permanent check-posts have been designed keeping in view the possible escape routes to curb ganja smuggling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Agency areas Excise check-posts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6