All set for ‘Nara Hamara’ meet in Guntur today

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arrangements are in place for the ‘Nara Hamara-TDP Hamara’ programme to be organised at BR Stadium in Guntur on Tuesday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address the gathering at 3 pm.On the day, the CM will also inaugurate a 100-bed hospital at Vadlamudi village of Chebrolu mandal after interacting with the representatives of a cooperative society of milk producers. He will leave for BR Stadium at 2.45 pm.

Ministers P Pulla Rao and N Anand Babu have said that more than one lakh people would attend the public meeting on Tuesday where the CM would be explaining the welfare schemes that had been implemented in the State. CM Naidu would announce the future courses of action of the welfare schemes that are essential for the upliftment of the people below poverty line, they said.

Meanwhile, TDP State president and Energy Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao has said that the TDP government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the uplift of Muslims in the State.

He along with ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao and Nakka Anand Babu inspected the arrangements for Muslim Minority Convention christened Nara Hamara-TDP Hamara programme at BR Stadium here on Monday. IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, Minister for I&PR and Rural Housing Kalava Srinivasulu and other ministers will participate in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the TDP government has sanctioned crores of rupees to take up mosque repair works, adding that the government is sanctioning `15 lakh education loan to students who want to study abroad.

Ministers Pulla Rao and Anand Babu said that the CM has allotted `1,050 crore for the uplift of Muslims in the State. They alleged that the previous Congress government allotted only `300 crore for the welfare of Muslims during its 10-year regime. They said that public are extending support to TDP’s fight against Centre.Earlier, TDP district president and MLA GV Anjaneyulu and other party leaders took out a rally from TDP office to BR Stadium.

13 parking lots

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said on Monday that 13 locations have been identified for parking facilities during the ‘Nara Hamara-TDP Hamara’ event on Tuesday. He asked the police to be vigilant and take necessary steps to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles in the city