Obscene pics of Pawan’s mom posted on Twitter

Police stated, Sravan noticed the obscene morphed pictures of Pawan’s mother on Twitter and brought the issue to the notice of the Hyderabad police.

HYDERABAD: Unknown persons, who created fake and false profiles on social networking sites, posted obscene morphed pictures of actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s mother and allegedly circulated the  pictures.

The cyber crime police said that they received information from fans of Pawan Kalyan stating that on the name of “chantiabbai’’ handles on twitter, obscene pictures that were morphed were posted to defame the actor’s family. The investigators are said to have obtained the IP address.

“We have forwarded the issue to concerned officers from our end and we also requested to give a written compliant in cyber crimes police for further action,” police said. The members of the party requested the police to act swiftly in blocking such a link on social media.

