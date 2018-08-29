Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna's body reaches Hyderabad; funeral on Thursday

By UNI

HYDERABAD: The body of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna who was killed in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana early on Wednesday reached his Mehdipatnam residence in the city a short while ago.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, AP Minister Lokesh, actors Balakrishna, Jr NTR and Kalyanaram accompanied the body from Nalgonda.

Several political and film personalities reached the residence of Harikrishna to pay their last respects to the late actor-politician.

A large number of Harikrishna's fans too thronged the Mehdipatnam residence to have a last glimpse of the late actor.

Harikrishna's funeral will take place at the family farm located in at Nandamuri family farm in Murtuzuguda near Mehdipatnam with state honours on Thursday.

In a humane gesture, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to accord an official funeral to Harikrishna and to make arrangements for the last rites in consultation with his family members.