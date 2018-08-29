Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu, KCR condole Harikrishna's death, state funeral tomorrow

The deceased Harikrishna was the son of Telugu Desam party Founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and also brother-in-law of Mr Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened near Anneparthy village.

By UNI

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao and Congress spokesperson Kolanukonda Shivaji are among the leaders who condoled the death of TDP politburo member and former MP N Harikrishna.

In a statement here on Wednesday,  Naidu said he was shocked when he received the news of the death of N Harikrishna in a road accident in Telangana.

The deceased Harikrishna was the son of Telugu Desam party Founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and also brother-in-law of Mr Chandrababu Naidu.

Sources said that after receiving the news, the chief minister cancelled all his official programmes.

Naidu also spoke with the doctors of Kamineni hospital where Harikrishna was admitted with grievous injuries after the accident and asked them to shift the body to Hyderabad as soon as possible after completing formalities.

Later Chandrababu Naidu and his Ministers on N Lokesh left by a helicopter from here to reach Kamineni hospital.

After seeing the body of Harikrishna,  Naidu and his son Lokesh grieved and paid their last respects in the hospital.

TDP sources said that Harikrishna's younger brother and MLA N Balakrishna, his sister and former Union Minister D Purandeswari, a host of film actors including Jagapathi Babu, Director Trivikram and Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy were among who reached the hospital and paid their homage.

In a statement here today, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was shocked when he received the news of the death of Harikrishna.

APCC Spokesperson Kolanukonda Shivaji expressed grief and shock over the sudden death of Harikrishna.

In a statement here, Mr Shivaji said that Harikrishna was one of the sincere and honest political leaders and his death is a great loss to the state.

Actor-politician Harikrishna who was killed in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Wednesday will be accorded a state funeral on Thursday.

The funeral will be conducted at Nandamuri family farm at Murutuzaguda near Mehdipatnam in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nandamuri Harikrishna Telugu Desam Party NTR Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals