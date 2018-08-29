Chandrababu, KCR condole Harikrishna's death, state funeral tomorrow

By UNI

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh assembly YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP state president K Kala Venkata Rao and Congress spokesperson Kolanukonda Shivaji are among the leaders who condoled the death of TDP politburo member and former MP N Harikrishna.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Naidu said he was shocked when he received the news of the death of N Harikrishna in a road accident in Telangana.

The deceased Harikrishna was the son of Telugu Desam party Founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and also brother-in-law of Mr Chandrababu Naidu.

Sources said that after receiving the news, the chief minister cancelled all his official programmes.

Naidu also spoke with the doctors of Kamineni hospital where Harikrishna was admitted with grievous injuries after the accident and asked them to shift the body to Hyderabad as soon as possible after completing formalities.

Later Chandrababu Naidu and his Ministers on N Lokesh left by a helicopter from here to reach Kamineni hospital.

After seeing the body of Harikrishna, Naidu and his son Lokesh grieved and paid their last respects in the hospital.

TDP sources said that Harikrishna's younger brother and MLA N Balakrishna, his sister and former Union Minister D Purandeswari, a host of film actors including Jagapathi Babu, Director Trivikram and Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy were among who reached the hospital and paid their homage.

In a statement here today, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was shocked when he received the news of the death of Harikrishna.

APCC Spokesperson Kolanukonda Shivaji expressed grief and shock over the sudden death of Harikrishna.

In a statement here, Mr Shivaji said that Harikrishna was one of the sincere and honest political leaders and his death is a great loss to the state.

Actor-politician Harikrishna who was killed in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Wednesday will be accorded a state funeral on Thursday.

The funeral will be conducted at Nandamuri family farm at Murutuzaguda near Mehdipatnam in the city.