Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ensure rehabilitation and resettlement benefits to dispossessed under 2013 Land Act, High Court tells Andhra Pradesh

The petitioner sought directions to the State government for providing benefits to the affected persons who included agriculture workers and others who were dependent on the lands acquired.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to take steps to ensure that all the affected families, including agriculture workers and eligible poor, under various projects, get rehabilitation and resettlement package under the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

Making it clear that the authorities concerned should pass fresh orders regarding the said package, the bench directed the State government to take the services of legal services authorities of the State and to complete the entire process within six months.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was passing this order in the PIL filed by the AP Agricultural Workers Union, represented by its general secretary V Venkateswarlu, seeking justice to the persons affected due to land acquisition notifications issued for various projects across the State.

The petitioner sought directions to the State government for providing benefits to the affected persons who included agriculture workers and others who were dependent on the lands acquired by the government for various projects.  

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the State government was claiming that there were no affected families who were found eligible in respect of various projects. Taking this submission into consideration, the bench directed the government to take the assistance of the legal services authorities of various districts in the State to re-verify whether there were eligible persons or not for availing the above benefits under the Land Acquisition Act 2013.Based on the report or information furnished after re-verification, the authorities should issue fresh awards for extending RR benefits to the affected families, the bench noted and closed the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court TBN Radhakrishnan Andhra Pradesh government Land Acquisition Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor