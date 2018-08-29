Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party founder N.T. Rama Rao's son N. Harikrishna died in a road accident in Nalgonda district on Wednesday morning, police said. He was 61.

The actor-politician suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Kamineni Hospital on the outskirts of Hyderabad, but he died, according to media reports. He was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage, when his car overturned near Anneparthi.

#SpotVisuals: Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in a car accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district. pic.twitter.com/4EusxbqXmw — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

He was was minister Chandrababu Nadidu's cabinet and later an MP.

Two others who had accompanied him suffered serious injuries in the accident.