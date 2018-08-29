Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s official: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to join YSRC on September 2

While Ramanarayana Reddy’s brother Anam Vijayakumar Reddy is with the YSRC and Anam Jayakumar Reddy is in the ruling TDP.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Former Minister and TDP leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is all set to shift his loyalties to the YSRC. Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday announced that he along with his followers would join the Opposition party on September 2 in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. But, there is no clarity on whether all the members of Anam family will join YSRC or not which has become a subject of hot discussion in the district.

While Ramanarayana Reddy’s brother Anam Vijayakumar Reddy is with the YSRC and Anam Jayakumar Reddy is in the ruling TDP. Sons of the late Anam Vivekananda Reddy, AC Subba Reddy and Rangamayur Reddy, are also in the ruling TDP.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed me into the party to fulfil former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s ambitions.  I am ready to contest from any constituency as per the directions of Jagan,” Ramanarayana Reddy said on Tuesday.

