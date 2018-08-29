Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board sanctions Rs 150 crore for Venkateswara temple in capital

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board which met in Tirumala on Tuesday, under the leadership of its Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav, sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple at Amaravati.

The temple will be constructed in 25 acres of land allotted by the State government at Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal. The designs of the temple have already been approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The board has resolved to construct another huge complex for pilgrim amenities at Govardhan Choultry in Tirumala and sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the purpose.

The board sanctioned Rs 37.05 crore to give facelift to kalayana mandapams across the State. It also decided to alienate the TTD Kalayana Mandapam at Gurazala in Guntur district free of cost to the local Venkateswara Swamy temple.

The Trust Board constituted a sub-committee to supervise phase-1 works of Goshala coming up at Palamaner. The board also gave its nod to distribute 2,200 TTD publications to 142 libraries across the State.

In another major decision, the board decided to hand over the newly-constructed Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) at Vontimitta Temple in Kadapa district, to APTDC. The Board has approved to enhance the wages of 65 drivers and 15 fitters from Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,500 and wages of 28 cleaners from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, who are working on outsourcing basis in TTD transport wing as per the revised pay scales, 2015.