Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board sanctions Rs 150 crore for Venkateswara temple in capital

The temple will be constructed in 25 acres of land allotted by the State government at Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala . (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board which met in Tirumala on Tuesday, under the leadership of its Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav, sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple at Amaravati.

The temple will be constructed in 25 acres of land allotted by the State government at Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal. The designs of the temple have already been approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The board has resolved to construct another huge complex for pilgrim amenities at Govardhan Choultry in Tirumala and sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the purpose.

The board sanctioned Rs 37.05 crore to give facelift to kalayana mandapams across the State. It also decided to alienate the TTD Kalayana Mandapam at Gurazala in Guntur district free of cost to the local Venkateswara Swamy temple.

The Trust Board constituted a sub-committee to supervise phase-1 works of Goshala coming up at Palamaner. The board also gave its nod to distribute 2,200 TTD publications to 142 libraries across the State.

In another major decision, the board decided to hand over the newly-constructed Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) at Vontimitta Temple in Kadapa district, to APTDC. The Board has approved to enhance the wages of 65 drivers and 15 fitters from Rs 15,000 to Rs 24,500 and wages of 28 cleaners from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, who are working on outsourcing basis in TTD transport wing as per the revised pay scales, 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams P Sudhakar Yadav N Chandrababu Naidu Venkateswara temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor