132 tmc of Nagarjuna Sagar water for Guntur, Prakasam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:The government has decided to release 132 tmc of water from the right canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project for irrigation in Prakasam and Guntur districts.With floodwaters gushing into Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam dams, farmers of Palnadu region and adjacent areas are demanding release of water for irrigation. Agriculture department has collected data regarding farmlands as more than 11 acres lie under the NSP right canal.

The officials estimated that 78 tmc of water is required to sow paddy in 2.50 lakh acres under the NSP right canal; 54 tmc of water is needed for irrigation in Prakasam. As such, officials of the irrigation department had submitted a report to the government requesting release of 132 tmc of water.

Presently, water level at NSP dam has reached 580 feet, which is equal to 377.3 tmc. Meanwhile, Collector K Sasidhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accepted the proposal to release 132 tmc of water from Nagarjuna Sagar. He added that water would be released in the first week of September.