Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Cops arrest 2 red sander smugglers in filmi-style chase

A Task Force team arrested two smugglers and seized 100 tonnes of red sanders logs, in the early hours of Thursday.

Published: 30th August 2018 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirupati-Chennai highway in Andhra Pradesh witnessed a filmi-style car chase between red-sanders smugglers and Task Force team in the early hours of Thursday, leading to the arrest of two smugglers and seizure of 100 tonnes of red sanders logs.

Acting on a tip-off,  the team headed by CI Ashok Kumar began a search operation on the Tirupati-Narayana Vanam road. After a few hours, the team noticed a lorry moving from Narayana Vanam and heading towards Tirupati-Chennai highway. They followed the lorry up to Nagari Mandapam, but the smugglers began to speed up.

However, the team alerted the nearest check post staff, and set up a roadblock on the outskirts of Nagari, leading to the arrest of the smugglers.

The police said, the duo, Mani and Palavardhan Reddy, hailing from Nagari and Kadari respectively were trying to transport the logs from a loading point in Narayana Vanam to Poonamalle in Chennai, following the orders of an unidentified kingpin. 

The vehicle used by the accused had a fake registration number, said the police.

The smugglers were taken into custody for further investigation, added the police. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red Sander smugglers Tirupati-Chennai highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda