Bhuma Akhila Priya ties the knot with industrialist

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could not attend the event due to the death of his brother-in-law Nandamuru Harikrishna in an accident in Telangana.   

Published: 30th August 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya married Bhargav Ram at Allagadda in Kurnool on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The marriage of Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was organised on a grand scale at Allagadda town on Wednesday. Akhila Priya is the elder daughter of late former MLAs Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy. Akhila Priya married industrialist Bharghava Ram, a close relative of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana.

The marriage ceremony was solemnised as per Hindu traditions in the presence of relatives and friends. Legislative council chairman NMD Faruk, Ministers P Narayana, Kalva Srinivasulu, Adi Narayana Reddy, MPs, several MLAs, officials and followers of Bhuma family attend the function. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could not attend the event due to the death of his brother-in-law Nandamuru Harikrishna in an accident in Telangana.   

Ahobilam Mutt officials and priests offered silk clothes along with temple prasadam to the newly-wed couple and blessed them.Her uncle Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy, brother Nandyal MLA Bhuma Bramananda Reddy and sister Bhuma Mounika took care of the marriage arrangements.

